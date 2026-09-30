'Can Finally Do A Pull-Up': Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Celebrates Fitness Milestone

Drop whatever you're doing and head straight to Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram handle. The author and mental health advocate, who is also Alia Bhatt's sister, recently shared a fitness video that deserves your attention. In the clip, Shaheen can be seen doing a pull-up with impressive precision.

Dressed in an all-black gym outfit, Shaheen looked completely focused as she nailed the move. But it wasn't just her fitness milestone that caught our attention. The text written across the video was what made the post even more fun.

It read, “Good news: I can do a pull-up now. Bad news: You're never going to hear me talk about anything else.” Too funny, Shaheen, too funny. And honestly, the caption only made it better. Shaheen wrote, “One pull-up closer to becoming completely unbearable.”

The post also caught the attention of one of Shaheen's celebrity friends. None other than Ananya Panday showed up in the comments section to cheer her on. The actress dropped a simple “woooohoo”. Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal commented, “Woahh.”

How To Do The Perfect Pull-Up

To do a perfect pull-up like Shaheen Bhatt, you need to start by gripping a sturdy pull-up bar with your palms facing away from you and your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Hang with your arms fully extended and keep your core tight. Pull your shoulder blades down and back, then drive your elbows towards your sides as you lift your body. Continue until your chin clears the bar, without swinging or using momentum. Pause briefly at the top before slowly lowering yourself back to the starting position. Keep your movements controlled throughout and focus on maintaining good form rather than rushing through the reps.

Benefits Of Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are a great bodyweight exercise that works several muscles at the same time. They mainly target the back, while also engaging the biceps, shoulders, forearms and core. Regular pull-ups can help build upper-body strength and improve grip strength, which can support performance in other exercises and everyday activities.

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