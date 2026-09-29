Karishma Tanna, 42, Shares Her Postpartum Fitness Routine Two Months After Welcoming Son Ved

Karishma Tanna embraced motherhood with the birth of her first child, son Ved, in July. Since then, the actor has been gradually settling into the rhythms of postpartum life while finding time for herself amid the demands of motherhood. From enjoying her morning coffee to getting back to the gym, Karishma has now shared a glimpse of the workout routine she follows.

In the video shared on Instagram, Karishma was seen walking into the gym while waving at the phone camera before getting started with her exercises. The actor began her session on the spin bike, getting her workout underway with some cardio. She then moved on to ring rows, followed by a set of dumbbell exercises.

Karishma also incorporated a weighted wall sit into her routine, holding weights over her knees as she maintained the seated position. After completing the session, she wound down with what looked like a glass of iced coffee, giving a relaxed end to her workout routine. The video offered a peek into how the actor is making time for fitness as she adjusts to her new routine after embracing motherhood.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna spoke about going through postpartum depression after the birth of his son Ved. "After all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it. I would just want to tell all the women: you can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child,” the actor said in an interview with the TOI.

"From the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going," she added.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna will next be seen in Khushi Kapoor-starrer Mom 2.

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