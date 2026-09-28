NDTV Yuva 2026: Sobhita Dhulipala On Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Weight Trolling, 'Public Criticism Is Disappointing'

At the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled "Beyond the Role: Authoring Your Own Identity", Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about the criticism Katrina Kaif faced for her postpartum body.

She said, "Women are expected to be strong, women are expected to be sensitive, women are expected to be many things. And different women handle things differently, so there is no generic rule. Like when you say that public criticism is disappointing, I am sure it can be for many people; we are all human. We just deal with it in a way that makes sense for us."

Background

Sobhita Dhulipala began her career as a model. She emerged as the runner-up in the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 pageant and represented India at Miss Earth 2013.

She made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and then appeared as a lead in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven (2019-2023).

Dhulipala went on to appear in commercial successes. Among them were Telugu films Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022), Malayalam films Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021), the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), and the Hindi crime thriller series The Night Manager (2023).

She made her Hollywood debut with The Monkey Man (2024).

Sobhita will next be seen in Vettuvam.