<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Tamannaah-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Mints Rs 33 Crore In Opening Weekend

Tamannaah-Sidharth Malhotra's latest offering, The Vvaan, has shown an upward trend since its release. The film, which opened with Rs 8 crore, pulled off Rs 33 crore (net) in India within three days. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 43.15 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On its first Sunday, the film earned Rs 14.00 crore across 7,135 shows.

The numbers were followed by Rs 8 crore on Friday and Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹39.65 core and total India net collections to ₹33.25 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.25 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹3.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹43.15 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the opening business of The Vvaan as a 'surpise'. Documenting its 'surprise' business in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Adarsh wrote, "TheVvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%.

"This is IMPORTANT... Several *mass entertainers* - #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, Dhamaal4, Awarapan2, and MirzapurTheMovie - have worked big time in the *non-national chains* and *single screens* across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres in 2026, and TheVvaan is the latest addition to attract housefull boards."

"Meanwhile, the urban centres have also shown better occupancy on Saturday, which is a positive sign... Sunday, too, should be in the same range as Saturday, with TheVvaan targetting a ₹ 33 cr [+/-] opening weeken," wrote Adarsh.

The fantasy thriller is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions associated with the production.

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