"Get A Life": Dakota Johnson's Blunt Message To Trolls Questioning Her Love Life

Dakota Johnson is once again at the centre of dating rumours, this time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The Fifty Shades Of Grey star, though, isn't interested in explaining or correcting every story about her personal life.

Johnson has spoken about how quickly rumours can spread online, saying that even a simple dinner with people from her professional life can lead to stories about a mystery man. She said she does not feel the need to respond to every report about who she may or may not be dating.

For Johnson, trying to correct every rumour will only bring more attention. People will believe what they choose and she does not want to spend her time trying to change their minds, she said.

On Vogue's The Run Through podcast, Dakota Johnson said, “Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it's like, ‘Seen with mystery man.' It's just like, I also don't care. I think it's just kind of futile.”

“People are gonna believe what they wanna believe and I don't have the energy to fight for that. I like would much rather focus on other things in my life. Every day, there's something on the internet that's ridiculous and true or not true, and I don't care. Like get a life.”

Dating rumours about Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly surfaced after they attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York. The speculation gained more attention when an insider later told People that Johnson and MGK “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now.”

According to the insider, Dakota and MGK already knew each other before attending the July wedding. The source claimed that they became closer during the event and developed a stronger connection.

The two reportedly began as friends and stayed in touch through messages. More recently, they have allegedly started spending more time together.

The source also claimed that Machine Gun Kelly is interested in Dakota Johnson. He has spoken positively about her to his friends and described the Madame Web actor as an amazing person.

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