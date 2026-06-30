Dakota Johnson’s Famous LA Home Finds Buyer Just Days After Listing

Dakota Johnson is saying goodbye to one of Hollywood's most well known celebrity homes. Just one week after putting her West Hollywood property on the market for $6 million, the actress has already found a buyer, but the home went below the asking price.

Johnson bought the 3210 square foot house 10 years ago from television producer Ryan Murphy for $3.55 million, shortly after appearing in the first Fifty Shades of Grey film. Located in the Hollywood Hills, close to the iconic Chateau Marmont, the three bedroom home was built in 1947 and was designed by architect Carl Maston.

The house became popular after Dakota Johnson gave Architectural Digest a tour in 2020. Its stylish green kitchen went viral and inspired many home design trends online.

According to Page Six, the house was sold for $5.92 million. Since she originally bought the property for $3.55 million, the actress is reported to have made a profit of more than $2 million from the sale.

Interestingly, Dakota Johnson decided to sell the house just six years after telling Architectural Digest that she'll probably never want to sell it.

At the time, she said she fell in love with the home the first time she saw it and believed she'll keep it for many years.

She said, “I was immediately drawn to how it was clean but also cosy. I thought, I'll never want to sell this place. Maston was buddies with Lautner and Neutra, and they'd all go to Musso & Frank's together because there was a hostess that they were all in love with. Carl ended up marrying her, and this was the house they lived in.”

“I thought it would be healthy to have a base. And, at the very least, have one place where you know your stuff is, as opposed to 10 places.

“With my job and the velocity at which my schedule can change, it's important for me to have a place to go to and it be mine. Psychologically, I'm moored somewhere. This place is my anchor.”

Dakota Johnson also bought a Malibu mansion with her former partner, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, in 2020. The couple sold the property a year later. After being together for eight years, Johnson and Martin ended their relationship in 2025.