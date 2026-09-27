Ranbir Kapoor Calls Gurudevshri Rakeshji A 'Youth Magnet', Praises Youngsters Choosing Spirituality

Ranbir Kapoor attended Aho Gurudev, a celebration held in Mumbai to mark the 60th birthday of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. The actor spoke about his admiration for the spiritual leader and his ability to draw young people towards spirituality.

Ranbir took the stage and said, "Happy birthday, Gurudev. It is an honour to be present here at your 60th birthday celebration. I know you are often called a youth magnet. It is always inspiring to see young people walking on the path of spirituality and choosing the path of humanity," he said.

The actor also opened up about how becoming a father changed his own relationship with spirituality.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Speaking about the experience, he said, "I had the good fortune of becoming a father for the first time three years ago, which coincided with a gift from god to play Bhagwan Ram in the movie Ramayana."

At the celebration, Ranbir also unveiled Beyond, a book that documents the life and journey of Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film's music has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, while the film is planned to release during Diwali on November 8 in India. The second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

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