Masai Mara To Ranthambore, Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Travel Destinations

Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older on September 28. The actor loves to travel around the world, but there are some places he can't stop going back to. From wildlife adventures in Africa to luxurious getaways in Rajasthan, these destinations have found a special place in Ranbir's travel diaries. Ahead of his birthday, let's take a look at some of Ranbir Kapoor's favourite travel destinations.

1. Masai Mara

Imagine waking up to the sound of roaring lions, watching majestic elephants roam freely and witnessing wildlife in its natural habitat. Kenya's Masai Mara is known for its vast savannas, spectacular sunsets and thrilling game drives, making it a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts.

Describing it as a trip of a lifetime, Ranbir Kapoor has often spoken about this place, and it is safe to say that Masai Mara is undoubtedly one of his favourite destinations.

In an earlier interview, he said, “It is the trip of your lifetime. There is nothing better than that. It is hard. You have to prepare yourself. There is no internet, no television. You are in the middle of the jungle. You are going to wake up at 4.30 in the morning every day. You are just going to have a coffee or tea if you want. And then you are going to drive for 4 hours.”

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“The breeze is beautiful. You are in nature. You are seeing wild animals wake up. Wild animals who have just made some killing, who are eating their food, who are going to sleep. It's everything. It's what life is. You just experience it,” Ranbir added.

2. Ranthambore National Park

Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park is another destination that has been a favourite of Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has visited Ranthambore with Alia Bhatt and their families. During one of their trips, the couple enjoyed a jungle safari and shared glimpses of their time exploring the wildlife reserve on social media.

Located near Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore is known for its tiger population, leopards and marsh crocodiles, along with its historic landscape and forests.

3. Sujan Jawai Camp

This is another destination that Ranbir keeps coming back to. His love for wildlife and luxury getaways has often brought him to Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan. The actor has travelled to the region on several occasions and celebrated his 39th birthday there with Alia Bhatt.

Located amid the wilderness of Jawai, the luxury camp offers an experience surrounded by rugged landscapes, granite formations, caves and sand riverbeds. The property features luxury tents and a Royal Tented Suite, along with views of the Jawai Dam.

The destination combines wildlife experiences with a luxurious stay, making it another memorable stop in Ranbir and Alia's travel diaries.

4. New York City, USA

Long before becoming a Bollywood superstar, Ranbir spent four years living in New York City. The place has since held a special place in his heart. It is his evergreen favourite and go-to getaway. Be it a New Year celebration or just winding down after a busy work schedule, the actor often jets off with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha to relax, shop and walk the streets with a bit more privacy than when they get back home.

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From wildlife escapes to city breaks, these destinations reflect Ranbir Kapoor's love for travel, nature and new experiences.