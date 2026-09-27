<i>Ramayana</i>: New Posters Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey And Yash Out. Fans Call Them "Magnificent"

Nitesh Tiwari's most-awaited mythological saga, Ramayana, is just a month away from its grand theatrical release. As the premiere date inches closer, the makers are pulling out all the stops to pique the excitement of movie buffs. Now, they have unveiled new character posters for the film featuring its lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey.

The new posters offer a closer look at the characters, and fans are clearly impressed. They believe the posters are better than anything the team has released so far.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Ravie Dubey's Vanvaas Look

The first poster shows Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman against the backdrop of the forest during their exile. The three actors donned simple traditional saffron attire in the character reveal.

Ranbir Kapoor is presented with a bow in his hands. Ravie Dubey is also seen carrying a bow, while Sai Pallavi appears calm and graceful as Goddess Sita.

The makers shared the visual with the caption, “Together Always, in Dharma."

Yash's Ravana Poster Introduces A Larger-Than-Life Look

The next poster features an elaborate look of Yash's Ravana in his golden Lanka.

Dressed in traditional brown attire and gold ornaments, Yash looks menacing, and his intense expression gives the character a powerful screen presence, just like what we saw in the trailer.

Posting it, the makers captioned, “The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana.”

Social Media Reactions

The posters quickly garnered a plethora of reactions from social media users.

“#Ramayana New Stills are here, The Posters looking MAGNIFICENT,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “These two new #Ramayana posters are stunning.”

“1st wala poster bout pehle drop kr dena chahiye tha yrr (They should've dropped these posters first),” said a user.

An individual commented, “Best Poster Till Date #Ramayana The Screen Presence Of Superstar Yash Is No Less Than Magnificent.”

“Never seen an antagonist create this level of craze and carry an entire movie on his shoulders,” added another.

What We Know About Ramayana?

The mythological saga, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. South star Yash takes on the role of Ravan, while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film's music has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Mark your calendars! The first instalment is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, while the film is planned to release during Diwali on November 8 in India. The second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Join YouTuber MrBeast At Special Ramayana Event