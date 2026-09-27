"It's A Huge Thing": Fatima Sana Shaikh Lauds Salman Khan For Taking A Stand Against Trolls

Fatima Sana Shaikh has praised Salman Khan for taking on trolls. The actor, who is set to feature on the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, told Salman that his decision to speak up against online trolling could make a difference.

In a promo for Sunday's episode, Fatima brings up Salman's comments from the previous weekend. She tells the host she wanted to say something about the way he responded to trolls and the impact his words can have.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Jiss tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it's a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe. (The way you shut down trolls, it's a huge thing. Because when someone in your position speaks up, takes a stand on these issues, it leaves a lasting impact on people).”

The promo does not show Salman's response to Fatima's praise. However, her comments come after the actor-host used the previous Weekend Ka Vaar to address the trolling he has faced over his appearance, age and personal life.

Salman took off his shirt and hat and spoke about being trolled for his ‘baldness', body and looks. He also revealed that his hair was part of his look for an upcoming film.

The conversation then moved towards the way celebrities are targeted online. Salman questioned why people should make money by insulting someone else and spoke against body-shaming and age-shaming.

He also discussed the comments women face after having children. Without naming Katrina Kaif, who had recently been targeted over her postpartum body, Salman said that gaining weight after having a baby is normal and that women can lose it when they are ready to return to work.

Salman also had a message for the paparazzi. He criticised them for filming women in inappropriate ways and said that even his niece had faced such behaviour. He asked them not to post such videos just for views.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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