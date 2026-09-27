Is Karan Wahi Entering <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>? Actor Breaks Silence On Wildcard Rumours

Karan Wahi has dismissed speculation that he is set to enter Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. The actor clarified that his recent social media post of a UNO Wild Card had nothing to do with the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

The rumours started after Karan shared a picture of a UNO Wild Card and mentioned that it was his favourite card. Soon, fans started linking the post to Bigg Boss 20, especially since his former girlfriend Uditi Singh is currently a contestant on the show.

Karan addressed the speculation during a recent question-and-answer session on Instagram. When a fan asked if he was entering Bigg Boss as a wildcard, the actor explained that he was just talking about the card game.

"I was talking about UNO and my favourite card in UNO," Karan said.

He also took a light-hearted dig at fans for finding different meanings in everything. "Ek to tumlogon ko bhi chill nahi hai na. Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai," he said. (You people don't know how to chill. You always end up reading something else into everything)

"I am not coming in Bigg Boss. I am done. Let's just break this thought. Not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year," he added.

Karan Wahi's entry to Bigg Boss 20 as a wild card has been doing rounds for a long time. Earlier, his appearance in Avinash Mishra's vlog also fuelled talk about a possible entry. Reports said Karan had hinted that viewers could see him inside the Bigg Boss house.

Later, his UNO post added to the buzz because of the "Wild Card" reference. Karan is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, although the stunt-based reality show was shot earlier.

Uditi had earlier spoken about the possibility of Karan entering the show. While talking to other contestants, she said that if Karan did enter Bigg Boss 20, she would treat him like any other contestant.

Uditi said she had already moved on from their relationship. "Maine move on kab ka kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on," she said. She also recalled that the breakup had been difficult for her initially but added that she would be fine even if she had to see Karan inside the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 continues to make headlines. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari over her behaviour during her clash with Qazi Touqeer and also called out her remarks about Uditi.

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV. Episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

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