<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: Rohit Shetty Walks Out After Avinash Mishra Accuses Him Of "Favouring" Karan Wahi

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is living up to all the hype, keeping viewers hooked with its challenging stunts and dramatic moments between contestants. The makers have released a new promo in which host Rohit Shetty is seen walking off the set after Avinash Mishra accused him of favouring Karan Wahi.

Rohit appears visibly upset by the remark and tells Avinash, “Mere saath badtameezi nahi.”

It all started with Avinash making a lighthearted joke about Karan and Farhana Bhatt's equation on the show. He says, “Karan bhai, aisa ho gaya aajkal ki aur Farrhana ko mujhe nahi hai harana.” [Karan, it has become like this nowadays that I don't have to defeat Farrhana.]

Karan, seemingly unhappy with the situation being treated lightly, says, “Har cheez ko mazaak, mere ko nahi achha lagta.” [I don't like everything being turned into a joke.] Avinash responds, “Theek hai aap purane ho, mere ko farak nahi padta yaar. Hoga, jaante honge. Favour.” [Okay, you are an old contestant, but it doesn't matter to me. Maybe you know them, maybe you don't. Favour.]

The next moment, Rohit Shetty asks what he means by “favour”.

“Jaante hain favour matlab? Hello, main favour kar raha hoon main in log pe,” he asks. [Do you know what favour means? Hello, am I doing favours for these people?]

Rohit then appears visibly angry and warns Avinash against speaking to him disrespectfully. He says, “Badtameezi mere saath nahi karna bhai. Aise faltu baatein karte hain, dimaag ki dahi kar dete hain.” [Don't be disrespectful with me. When you say such pointless things, drive me absolutely crazy.] The promo concludes with Rohit walking away from the set.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks Karan Wahi's third stint on the reality show. The actor previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017) and Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India (2020).

The new season mixed a fresh batch of celebrity competitors with experienced challengers from previous seasons. The new contenders included Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Shagun Sharma.

The veteran line-up had Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh and Avika Gor as contestants.

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