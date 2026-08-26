"Stunts Are Designed To Challenge Contestants": Rohit Shetty On Safety Concerns Around <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has set a million hearts racing with some thrilling stunts, unexpected twists, and the contestants' never-give-up spirit. The stunt-based reality show has, however, often come under the scanner for safety concerns.

Now, Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, has addressed the debate surrounding the tasks. During an interview with Variety India, Rohit Shetty said, “Safety has always been our first priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures.”

He continued, “Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own inputs, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”

The clarification came after Gaurav Khanna and Karan Wahi talked about a painful rubber bullet task that left intense bruises on their backs.

Comparing action sequences for films with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit added, “Action in films and action in KKK15 are very different. In films, you have rehearsals, choreography, technology, and a whole team working around you. You are also playing a character. On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting. This season, with Darr Ka Naya Daur, we wanted to take that fear to another level, physically as well as mentally.”

Talking about the success of the current season, he shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi has always had a very strong connection with its audience, and because the series was returning after a break, the team was very clear that the comeback had to feel bigger, fresher, and worth the wait.”

Rohit continued, “That was really the thought behind Darr Ka Naya Daur. The show has retained everything audiences love about Khatron Ke Khiladi but pushed the format further; the stunts are tougher, the scale is bigger, the fears are more psychological and the contestants bring a lot of unpredictability.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.