Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Why She Saw Naga Chaitanya Only Once A Month After Their Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala has given a glimpse into the less-talked-about side of her marriage to Naga Chaitanya. While the couple got married in December 2024, their first year as husband and wife was largely spent apart because of work. Sobhita has revealed that she saw Chaitanya only about once a month during that period.

In an interview with Vogue India, Sobhita spoke about how both of them have been finding their way through married life while managing busy careers. She said she left for a shoot in Tamil Nadu just weeks after their wedding and ended up spending more than 150 days there.

“Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we're adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what's needed to keep the connection healthy,” Sobhita said.

For the actress, marriage was also different from what she had imagined growing up. She said she had never thought she would marry an actor or someone from her home state. However, she had always pictured a wedding that stayed close to her culture.

“I didn't think I'd end up with someone who's an actor or from my state, but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture's nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child,” she added.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their relationship in August 2024, when they got engaged in Hyderabad. They got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.