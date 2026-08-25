'I'm Bold, Not Stupid': Mallika Sherawat Hits Back At Trolls Over Her <i>The Traitors</i> Journey

The Traitors Season 2 is getting intense by the day and with every episode. The shifting alliances between contestants and plot twists are drawing a lot of attention online. Hitting back at trolls, Mallika Sherawat posted a video on social media and revealed how she used silence as her biggest weapon on the show.

“Hello, everyone, jab main The Traitors mein gayi toh wahan sabne socha ki Mallika toh yahan catwalk karne aayi hai, vacation manane aayi hai, ye kya traitor pakdegi? Sab logon ne mujhe underestimate kiya, jo ki log bahut waqt se mujhe underestimate karte aaye hain. (When I entered The Traitors, everyone thought Mallika had come to do a catwalk in the show; she is here for vacation. How will she catch the traitor? Everyone underestimated me, which they have been doing for a long time)," Mallika shared.

She continued, “Never mind, lekin jab main The Traitors mein thi toh mujhe laga ki yahan pe jo aapki sabse badi strength hai wo aapki voice nahi hai, woh hai aapka silence. Aur silently maine sab kuch observe kiya, aur us observation ke baad mujhe ek falaani bandi traitor lagi. Aur jo maine kaha ki ye falaani bandi traitor hai, aur wahi traitor nikli. Mallika bold hai, par bewakoof nahi. (When I was in The Traitors, I felt like inside the show your voice is not your strength but is your silence. And silently I started observing everything. After my observation, I realised this one girl was the traitor, and she turned out to be the traitor. Mallika is bold; she is not stupid)."

Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's video:

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I may have been having fun, but I was watching everything #traitorsonprime #traitors.”

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show divides the contestants into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. While the Innocents have to identify and eliminate the Traitors from the game, the Traitors have to ensure that they remain undetected and eliminate the Innocents one by one.

Till now six episodes have been released. The Innocents have managed to unmask two traitors, including Harman Singha and Kullu. The other two traitors, Shahneel Gill and Krystle D'Souza, are still safe.

This week, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, and Abhishek Malhan were eliminated from the show. New episodes of The Traitors Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.