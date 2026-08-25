Shriya Saran Shares Selfie With Rajinikanth, Fuels On-Screen Reunion Speculation After 19 Years

Shriya Saran has sparked rumours of an on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth. The actor recently shared a selfie with the superstar, sending fans back to their much-loved pairing in Sivaji: The Boss. The two actors have not appeared together on screen since the 2007 blockbuster.

Shriya took to Instagram to share the picture with Rajinikanth. The selfie appears to have been clicked inside a flight, and the actor kept her caption simple. She wrote, “When you meet the legend, Photo toh banta hai.”

The picture comes at a time when reports have been doing the rounds that Shriya could reunite with Rajinikanth for Dharman. There is no official confirmation about Shriya being part of the film yet. However, her latest post has naturally got fans wondering if the two actors could be sharing screen space again after 19 years.

Shriya and Rajinikanth's Sivaji: The Boss remains one of their most remembered films together. Directed by S Shankar, the film saw Rajinikanth play Sivaji, an NRI software engineer who returns to India with plans to help society. Shriya played Aishwarya, his love interest.

Coming back to Dharman, the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial also stars Raashii Khanna, Simran and Yogi Babu. In June, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International unveiled the first-look poster. It showed Rajinikanth as a doctor, holding a blood-stained scalpel while wearing his trademark sunglasses.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, which also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde making special appearances.

Meanwhile, Shriya has Drishyam 3 lined up. The movie is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Shriya will reprise her role in the third instalment, which also features new additions, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.