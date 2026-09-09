'Nobody Sees The Chaos, The Struggle, The Hustle': Orry Gets Real After <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Exit

Orhan Awatramani, AKA Orry, has recently been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. After his exit from the stunt-based reality show, the social media sensation penned a long note on Instagram.

In his post, Orry shared his experience on the show and slammed people who often assume those who live glamorous lives have never faced difficulties.

Sharing glimpses from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Orry wrote, “We are educated to put only the shiniest, most pretty, perfectly curated moments on our feed. Everyone knows me as the boy who is always at a party, always with celebrities, always extremely opulently glamorous and ‘has everything easy', an image of the dream life drowning in immense happiness and privilege, never a worry in sight.”

However, he quickly admitted that it is not entirely true. Orry continued, “Nobody sees beyond that – the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit, and the days your head is literally locked in a box of rats. People think living a glamorous life means you've never faced hardship, but one cannot build resilience on fluff.”

Orry, who took on several daring stunts on the show, added that one cannot show such indomitable endurance and unbreakable perseverance if they haven't already survived some serious stuff. “You don't face your fears like this if your life was always easy and smooth sailing. I pushed to make it this far because I've fought through unpretty parts never meant for the feed, with nightmares fueling me to prove my grit beyond the grid,” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude for his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Orry shared, “It has been an honour to participate in a 0 bias show that objectively brings out every single shade of who I actually am. The many many many shiny and sparkly parts as well as dead and damaged ones. Because that is also part of who I am.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV. Fans can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Orry Says He Didn't Tell His Parents About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stint