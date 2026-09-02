Orry Says He Didn't Tell His Parents About <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi</i> 15 Stint

Orry, known for his glamorous social media presence and larger-than-life persona, surprised everyone with his latest stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The influencer has revealed that he decided to participate in the stunt-based reality show without even telling his parents. Addressing the way people perceive him, Orry made it clear that he is far from the “fragile Barbie doll” some may assume him to be.

Orry shared a video on Instagram which featured glimpses of stunts he performed on the show. In a long note, he wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, I came to this show completely alone all by myself. I didn't even tell my parents I was doing this. No daily check-ins, no frantic calls explaining the stunts, no updates to anyone back home. It was just me, in total solitude, performing every stunt gracefully in silence. I wanted to see who I became when there was no audience, no advice, and no one to fall back on.”

Orry recalled that initially, making it through five episodes felt like an achievement. He then progressed to seven, followed by 10, and now finds himself having completed half of the entire season. "I know I've shocked everyone watching, but nobody is in more disbelief than me. Doing this quietly with only myself to rely on was for me to prove to myself that I was not the vapid fragile Barbie doll that people paint me out to be," he added.

Despite losing almost every stunt, Orry said he handled each one with grace and performed to the best of his ability. "Never a victory but definitely never a defeat either and for that I am so so proud of myself," he concluded.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1 on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this milestone season of the stunt-based reality show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and brought together a mix of television actors, influencers and returning contestants.

The diverse line-up included Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Vishal Singh and others.