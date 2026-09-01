Annu Kapoor Says He Wouldn't Recognise Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Or Sidharth Malhotra

Veteran actor and TV host Annu Kapoor has made a candid admission about some of Bollywood's biggest contemporary stars. The actor said he was not familiar with the work of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, or Sidharth Malhotra. He admitted that he would not recognise them if he ever saw them in person.

In an interview with Bhanu Pathak for his YouTube channel, Annu Kapoor was asked about some of the most well-known names in contemporary Hindi cinema. When the host brought up Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, the veteran actor responded by saying, “Naa shakal se jaanta hu, naa personally jaanta hu; woh mere samne aajaye toh mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. [I don't know what they look like, nor do I know them personally; if they were to appear right in front of me, I wouldn't even recognise them.]"

He added, "Woh kaun hai mujhe maalum bhi nahi hai. Ranbir toh Rishi Kapoor ka ladka hai na… isiliye main jaanta hu… aur baaki… maine kabhi unka kaam kabhi dekha nahi hai, kaise bolte hai, kaise khade hote hai, mujhe kya pata ki kya baat karte hai. [I don't even know who they are. Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor's son, right... that's why I know him... but as for the others... I've never seen their work, how they speak, how they stand. How would I know what they talk about?]"

During the conversation, Annu Kapoor was also asked about instances where veteran actors such as Naseeruddin Shah have voiced criticism of leading stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He wondered why those who have already attained immense popularity were often singled out for criticism.

"Whenever you speak, you only speak negatively. There are many people in this country who call you 'important', who say you are a significant actor. But their perspective doesn't make it the truth. It is the public that has made them superstars. Why do they speak only about these successful stars?," he added.

On the work front, Annu Kapoor was last seen in Uttar Da Puttar. The film was released in theatres in July 2026.



