Kalyani Priyadarshan Misses Onam At Home. Reason Has A <i>Pralay</i> Connection

Onam looked a little different for Kalyani Priyadarshan this year. The Malayalam actress has a yearly tradition of sharing pictures from her celebrations at home, dressed in a beautiful saree. This time, Kalyani had to skip the family celebrations as she was busy shooting for her debut Bollywood film, Pralay.

Instead of sharing her usual Onam pictures, Kalyani dropped random moments from the past few months. She also admitted that she missed having a traditional Sadhya with her family at home.

The actress explained that she was fully busy with the shoot in Mumbai during Onam, which meant no family feast, no traditional white saree pictures and no festive posts.

Taking to Instagram, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, “Fully locked in to Pralay in Mumbai this Onam, so no Sadhya with the fam, no pretty white saree pics, no festive content. Here's a dump of random things from the last couple months instead. Hope you all had a truly happy Onam.”

Kalyani Priyadarshan's photo collection included selfies, photos from different photoshoots and small moments from her life over the past few months. One picture showed the actress choosing a colour for a wall. She also shared a photo from her birthday celebrations in April, where she was seen with friends and three cakes in front of her.

The most interesting picture was a glimpse of the Pralay script lying on a table, with the text “A Jai Mehta Film”, along with Vishal Kapoor and Jai Mehta as its writers.

The film is a post-apocalyptic zombie action thriller with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The movie also brings Ranveer and Kalyani together for the first time.

As of now, the makers of Pralay have not revealed much about the story or the roles played by both actors, which has made fans even more curious about the film.