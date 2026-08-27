Mukesh Khanna Says He 'Held Back A Cheque Worth Crores' Over <i>Shaktimaan</i>

Mukesh Khanna has made it clear that money will not change his stand on who should play Shaktimaan on the big screen. The actor has revealed that he stopped a cheque worth crores while objecting to the way the planned film was being developed. He also said he does not see Ranveer Singh as the right choice for the superhero, though he believes the actor could play the villain Kilwish.

The Shaktimaan film has been in the works for some time, with Ranveer Singh previously being linked to the lead role. However, Mukesh Khanna has strongly disagreed with the casting. In a fresh interview with Subhojit Ghosh, he explained why he has refused to step aside and let the makers take the character in a direction he does not agree with.

“Why should I move on? I have made Shaktimaan,” Mukesh Khanna said when asked about people who feel he should let go of the character.

Mukesh Khanna Says He Stopped A Cheque Worth Crores

The actor also revealed that he has blocked Sony India and Sony International from moving ahead with the film without his approval. He said he had already received one payment but stopped the next cheque after the makers put forward conditions that did not match what he had originally agreed to.

“No doubt, commercially, I am behaving like a stupid person. I have held back a cheque worth crores, not lakhs, crores,” he said.

Mukesh Khanna added that people in his own office advised him to take the money and deal with the matter later. He refused, saying that his principles were more important.

He is also worried that Shaktimaan could be changed too much for a modern film. “Tomorrow, you'll show him dancing in a disco. Tomorrow, you'll make him do something else…” he said.

‘Ranveer Can Play... Khilji But Not Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna does not question Ranveer's acting ability. In fact, he had high praise for the actor after their meeting. According to him, Ranveer spent nearly three hours at his office trying to convince him to cast him as Shaktimaan.

He recalled Ranveer being full of energy and even sitting on the floor while talking about his career. Mukesh Khanna compared his energy to that of late actor Dev Anand.

But when it comes to Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna believes Ranveer's image does not fit the character.

“Ranveer Singh can play Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, Khilji but not Shaktimaan,” he said. “For that, we need the right image and face, something he doesn't have. He has a mischievous face, a scheming face. Shaktimaan has to be very positive, very positive.”

Interestingly, Mukesh Khanna believes Ranveer could still be part of the film. He had offered him the role of Kilwish, the villain from Shaktimaan, because of the actor's performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Mukesh Khanna also clarified that while he had spoken positively about Allu Arjun as a possible Shaktimaan, he had never offered him the role.