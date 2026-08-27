'<i>Irumudi</i> Success Has Given Me Freedom To Experiment': Director Shiva Nirvana

The success of Telugu film Irumudi has given its director and writer Shiva Nirvana a new sense of confidence - not just in the film he has made, but also in the kind of cinema he wants to explore next.

Starring 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja, Irumudi tells a story rooted in faith, family and emotion, set against the backdrop of an Ayyappa devotee's 41-day Deeksha (Vratham). Yet, the director is clear that his film, which has grossed more than Rs 116 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, and has been declared a blockbuster, is not a Sabarimala pilgrimage movie in the conventional sense.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Shiva Nirvana opens up about the inspiration behind Irumudi, working with Ravi Teja, and how the film's success has changed the way he looks at his future projects.

The idea for Irumudi germinated from Shiva Nirvana's own childhood in the village of Sabbavaram near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"During the month of Karthigai (mid-November to mid-December), the village was filled with the songs of Swami Ayyappa, as that was the season when people undertook the Sabarimala pilgrimage. This was part of my life when I lived in Sabbavaram, and I thought, why not make a movie set during the 41-day Ayyappa Mala Vratham that a devotee undertakes?" he says.

"Then I added the emotional connect about a father-daughter (Trinath-Mannama) relationship and a thriller element to the film based on what happens to young girls. I slowly added layers and emotional arcs. For instance, Trinath is an alcoholic and has to give up drinking for 41 days. But because of the Deeksha, he has other constraints as well," he adds.

Ravi Teja has been hailed by audiences and critics for his strong emotional performance in Irumudi, a clear departure from his usual action comedies.

The film has allowed the Telugu actor to surrender himself to the script rather than focus on what the market expected from him. It is also a much-needed hit for the Kick star, who has seen a string of below-average films in recent years.

So, how did the Mass Maharaja come on board?

"After I wrote the script, I approached Ravi Teja garu and he was very surprised by the script. The character of Trinath is very different from what he has done earlier. He trusted me completely and gave me confidence, which I think was a very important factor in the film's success," explains the Kushi director.

"During the shooting of the film itself, he realised that this movie was different and would connect with audiences," he adds.

Shiva Nirvana also believes that a few underperforming films are simply part of an actor's journey.

"Ravi Teja garu has done 77 films over a career of 25 years. Everyone is bound to have hit films and average films. Even for me, Ninnu Kori was a hit and Kushi was average, and now Irumudi is a blockbuster. All this is a part of cinema," he says.

"Today, Ravi Teja garu is very happy and he feels he should explore different types of scripts."

Irumudi is set against a cultural tradition, and movies rooted in local culture, beliefs and traditions often have the ability to strike a deeper emotional chord with audiences.

Shiva Nirvana believes this was one of the reasons the film found a strong connection with viewers.

"India has a large middle-class population and cinema is an important form of entertainment for them. If filmmakers tell stories that audiences can recognise and emotionally connect with, then half their work is already done," he says.

"This is what happened with Irumudi. People can relate to the characters, and this is what has given it repeat value as well. If you make a film in an earthy and rooted way, a larger number of people can see and connect to the creativity, intensity and unconventional content."

"This has always been my perspective, though I delivered it a little late," he adds.

The director says his aim is to make cinema that can cross linguistic boundaries. The success of Irumudi across South India has given him greater confidence and the freedom to explore this philosophy on a larger scale.

For the Majili director, the success of Irumudi has also changed people's expectations of him.

"My previous films established me as a director who made emotional love stories, but with Irumudi's success, it has given me the freedom to experiment and surprise audiences with my films," he says.

"Now, they won't know what I am going to give them next, and this is very exciting," he smiles as he signs off.