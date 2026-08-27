"We Are Safe In China": Manasi Parekh Reveals She Was Meant To Visit Tibet's Flood-Hit Gyirong Port Today

Actress Manasi Parekh is currently in China. She travelled to the country as part of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Taking to social media, she revealed that she was scheduled to visit the now flash flood-hit Gyirong Port in Tibet on the morning of August 27.

Sharing a video of the flash flood at Gyirong Port, Manasi wrote, "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning."

She also shared a five-day-old clip and revealed how she had been welcomed at the same spot. Manasi wrote, "I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged."

In another post, the actress mentioned, "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being @sadhguru."

Manasi shared a video from Mansarovar a few days ago and wrote, "Sometimes, you just let the experience take over. Words almost feel like a violation. Finally, I reached Mansarovar and meditated on its banks for 40 minutes, looking at a landscape that has been evolving over tens of thousands of years, with so much history attached to its origins. Thank you for your divine calling."

What Happened

As per last night's update, at least 77 pilgrims from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation are missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal. The group was at the immigration office on its way back from Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet when the tragedy struck, the spiritual leader said in an online post.

Visuals showed a massive wave surging through the Gyirong Port area in Tibet and crashing into the immigration office before crossing into Rasuwa, causing widespread destruction along the Bhote Kosi River.



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