Nepal And India Share Narayani-Gandak River And Flood Risk That Comes With It

A line drawn on a map. A barricade parked on a road. Barbed wire. And an iron gate. All of this can divide nations, and draw boundaries, but not nature. Nature does not recognise fences. It moves freely across human-made political lines. Nature knows no borders. So, when a massive flash flood triggered by a glacier collapse hit the neighbouring Nepal, it triggered alerts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Why? It is the Gandak River that transcends all borders and flows between the two nations.

Nepal To India, Narayani To Gandak Rivers

In Nepal, it is Narayani, and by the time it reaches India, the river is called Gandak. It is the same river that flows from Nepal into India.

The Narayani river originates near the Tibet-Nepal border and enters Nepal from the Mustang region. Crossing the Indo-Nepal border at Triveni Dham, the river reaches Valmikinagar in Bihar.

"From Valmikinagar, Gandak winds its way through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before merging into the Ganga at Hajipur and Sonepur," according to the Living Waters Museum report.

Nepal Flash Floods And India Link

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), a glacial lake outburst led to an avalanche, which triggered massive flash floods in the country. Follow LIVE Updates

Water came gushing down the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, and led to massive devastation, sweeping away villages and infrastructure. With its origins in Tibet, the Bhote Koshi River is an upper tributary that feeds into the Trishuli River system, which flows into the Narayani/Gandak river basin.

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A rise in water levels in Nepal's Narayani would be reflected downstream in India's Gandak. Therefore, eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Bihar face an escalated flood risk. Other major rivers flowing from Nepal into Uttar Pradesh include the Ghaghara (Karnali), Sharda (Kali), and Rapti.

UP, Bihar On High Alert

In Bihar, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

All 36 gates of Gandak barrage, situated at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, the northernmost district of Bihar that shares a border with Nepal, were opened on Wednesday to help control the situation.

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Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the Water Resources Department (WRD) portfolio, said, "The department has taken immediate precautionary measures. All 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar have been opened, and a technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage. Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin."

The opening of barrage gates can facilitate the flow of water.

Around 86,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar around Wednesday noon.

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In Uttar Pradesh, Maharajganj, which, shares a border with Nepal, and Kushinagar, which is adjacent to Maharajganj, have been put on alert.

"In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

In Kushinagar, the district administration has ordered evacuations from Marchahwa, Shivpur and other villages, and announcements are being made urging residents to move to safer locations.