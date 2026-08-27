Woman's List Of Highest-Paying Careers Goes Viral, Bengaluru Landlord Takes 3rd Spot

Sakshi, a content creator who often speaks on artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, recently shared an unofficial list of the highest-paying careers in the Indian job market currently. The list led to hilarious comments and sparked a buzz after she ranked "Bangalore Landlord" right at the top of the highest-paying careers. The viral list, which quickly took over platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, highlights just how lucrative the city's rental real estate market can be.

The title of 'Paying Guest' (PG Accommodation Owner) is at the top position. "This guy has 3 people packed into one room paying Rs 10k-15k each. He's probably paying Rs 40k rent for the flat and making Rs 1-1.5 lakhs from it," she wrote.

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It was followed closely by individual Bangalore Landlords and Real Estate Brokers.

"This guy has 3 people packed into one room paying Rs 10k-15k each. He's probably paying Rs 40k rent for the flat and making Rs 1-1.5 lakhs from it," she wrote," she said for 'Bangalore Landlord' - a position which is at the third spot.

While mentioning 'Broker', which is at the fifth spot, she said, "Shows you 3 terrible flats. One has leakage. One has rats. Third one is 'walking distance from metro' which is somehow 5 km away. You still take it. Then both you and the landlord pay him one month's rent."

"Meanwhile, software engineers are solving DSA questions at 2 AM hoping for a salary hike," she added, highlighting the challenges faced by several tech professionals.

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See the list here:

1. PG Owner

2. Sutta Shop Owner

3. Bangalore Landlord

4. Water Tanker Owner

5. Broker

See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post resonated with tech workers, students, and young professionals living in India's IT hub. Users took to the comment section to share their opinion on Sakshi's list.

"Dangerously true," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Software engineers need to maintain the quality of work at the level of someone in Europe and the USA to save his/her job. But what quality of services are they getting from the 1-5?" another user commented.

"On priority 1,3 and 5 are real. The mafia is deep down. Wondering we saw Covid WFH possible, now AI trend but still other cities are struggling to get IT office to have a balanced life around. Solves a lot of real problems created by humans for humans. Which even AI is not able to," a third user wrote, sharing their perspective.