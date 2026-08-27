He Quit His Comfortable US Job For Farming. Now Earns Rs 600 Crore A Year

A techie recently shared an inspiring story of an entrepreneur named Shashi Kumar, who left a comfortable IT job at Wipro in the United States to pursue farming. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Vikas revealed that the move, which sounds like a massive risk, almost proved disastrous for Shashi, as he nearly went broke 10 different times. However, his hard work paid off as he eventually turned his struggling agricultural idea into a thriving Rs 600 crore business empire, Vikas claimed.

Shashi faced numerous challenges on the personal front as well. Vikas revealed that Shashi's father didn't talk to him for around eight years after he left his job in the US, as he didn't want him to do the same farming he did.

"Meet Shashi Kumar, who completed his B.Tech from Bangalore University. After graduation, he worked at Wipro for 12 years and then left his job in the US to help farmers through Akshayakalpa. Today, it is making Rs 600 crore a year," wrote the user, who often shares similar success stories of professionals.

"In the first 9 years, they came close to bankruptcy 6 times. With the help of his wife's Rs 30 lakh savings, the company survived those difficult times."

"Today, Akshayakalpa has 2,800 farmers, paying each farmer Rs 1.28 lakh per month, with an annual payout of Rs 480 crore."

"Today, the company makes Rs 60 crore profit every month."

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See the post here:

The post gained huge traction on social media, with over 60,000 views and hundreds of likes. Dozens of users commented on the post, praising Shashi for his determination. "God bless you sir. Try to implement in Tamil Nadu and Andhra also," one user wrote.

"I have tried their chaach, tastes amazing and beats any other brand available in the market. The only thing is the price is on the upper side, but it's worth it," another user added.

"Great journey, man," wrote a third user.