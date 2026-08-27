Woman Buys Mary Poppins Outfit Online For Daughter, Gets Kim Jong Un Costume Instead

A bizarre mix-up left a family completely shocked after an online order went terribly wrong. A woman ordered a classic Mary Poppins outfit for her 10-year-old daughter for school festivities in Melbourne, but she got a North Korean leader Kim Jong Un costume, the New York Post reported. The family expected a charming, Victorian-style dress paired with the character's signature hat and umbrella, but received a black military-style tunic and matching trousers designed to resemble the dictator's iconic suit.

The young girl's family expressed deep frustration over the incident, leaving the child disappointed and empty-handed just before her scheduled event. Details of the incident were shared on Instagram by Australian TV and radio presenter Jacqueline Felgate.

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"A costume company has sent a Melbourne family a Kim Jong Un costume instead of the ordered Mary Poppins one," Felgate wrote in the caption of the post. "The 10-year-old has her parade on Friday - does anyone know where she can get a Mary one in time?"

While shipping errors and swapped warehouse labels happen occasionally in online shopping, receiving a political dictator's costume in place of a Disney character sparked a buzz online.

The family contacted customer service to report the mix-up, demand a refund, and secure the correct outfit. "You sent me the wrong costume! My daughter needed the Mary Poppins costume for book week, and you sent me a Kim Jong-un costume!" the angry parent wrote as seen in the post.

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Social media reactions

The post triggered hilarious reactions, with hundreds of users commenting on the post. "I mean, let's spare a thought for the person who ordered the 'Supreme Leader' mask and is now faced with wearing a Mary Poppins costume instead," one user wrote in the comment section.

"You absolutely send your kid to school as the Supreme Leader if this happens," another user noted.

"I think she might need to wear the Kim Jong kit," a third user stated.

Company reacts to the incident

Nikki, CEO of Costumebox.com.au, took to the comment section to share an update on the situation, calling it a "simple but regrettable human error" which occurred in the warehouse where two address labels were "accidentally switched".

"The Mary Poppins customer contacted us at 6:00 am this morning, we responded to her at 9.05 am, and a new Mary Poppins costume was picked and packed by 9.35 am, ready to go out on the first truck today by Australia Post Express Post," she said.

"All going to plan from now on, the costume should arrive tomorrow in time for the Book Week parade on Friday."

"As for the Kim Jong customer, he is right now on his way to the post office to collect his parcel and confirm if he has indeed received Mary Poppins."

"If so, we are poised to send him out a new Kim Jong Mask, which he should also receive in time for his event this weekend."