'2.5 Hours For 8 KM': Gurugram Woman Walks Home After Rain Chokes Traffic, Internet Reacts

Rain usually brings relief from the heat, but even a brief spell often leads to absolute chaos on Gurugram roads. A woman, named Hensi Soni, recently posted a video on social media, expressing her frustration over the traffic issues across the city as she was left with no other choice but to complete a large portion of her commute on foot. In the Instagram video, she showed a gridlocked street stretching out behind her, packed bumper-to-bumper with vehicles.

"It's raining every day, you're in the office, going home becomes a battle. Because there's traffic as far away as you can see," she said in the video, adding that "there's so much corporate value and there's almost everything", but the maintenance is "zero".

In the caption of the video, the woman claimed that she "finally reached home after 2.5 hours", and the distance was just 8 km.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video struck a chord on social media, sparking widespread discussions among local residents who face similar issues.

"I am worried about ambulance and other emergencies," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I'll get there faster on foot," another user added.

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"My entire day was wasted too, man-even though I was out in the field for office work, I couldn't even make it to the office," a third user wrote, sharing their ordeal.

"The traffic was terrible, and the roads were badly waterlogged. On top of that, the auto-rickshaw drivers demand Rs 300-500 just to go from Huda Metro to Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, or the office. During the rainy season, those who usually charge Rs 20-30 turn into outright looters."

Rainfall in Gurugram

On Tuesday, waterlogging issues were reported in many parts after persistent rainfall inundated several areas across the city. In view of an advisory issued by the district administration, schools across the city held online classes, while several companies instructed employees to work from home.