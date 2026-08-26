"Wait Till 2047. All Will Be Fixed", Haryana MP Tells Sinking Gurugram

"Now it rains suddenly and heavily."

"We didn't anticipate Gurugram will grow this big."

"Too many people and cars now in Gurugram."

"The plan made 60 years ago was inadequate."

"All will be fixed by 2047."

"There is no fault of the government."

These are some of the gems from BJP MP from Haryana Dharambir Singh when questioned on the mess called Gurugram after a spell of rain.

Singh blamed everything under the sun, but the government, for the crumbling infrastructure of the millennium city. He insisted that the authorities "work hard to ensure there is no jam and waterlogging, but all can't be done".

According to the BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the flaw lies with Gurugram's planning 60 years ago, when planners didn't realise that the city would grow at this pace. "We didn't know so many people, houses and vehicles will come to Gurugram," the MP told NDTV.

Read | Gurugram Bans School Buses On Flooded Roads, Citizens Ask Why Not Fix Them

He further said that the old drainage system has been encroached upon, and the drains cannot be widened now. "The old drains have been squeezed due to construction. We are unable to broaden them now," he pointed out.

Singh also blamed the intensity of rain and changing weather. "These days there is sudden and heavy rain. Water gets accumulated and takes time to go away," he said.

While the city witnessed horrific scenes again this year amid monsoon rain with roads flooded and school buses stuck for hours, the MP refused to blame the government and the administration. "We work to the best of our abilities to drain the water."

Asked when the problems of the people in the millennium city will go away, the MP said that the masterplan for 2047 will fix all the issues.

"The new masterplan for 2047 will develop the city for future needs. All will be taken care of then."

BJP MP from Gurugram Rao Inderjit Singh, on his part, has blamed Congress-era policies for the problems of Gurugram. "Waterlogging has been occurring in Gurugram for years. The main reason is that development has taken place over the old, traditional drains that used to carry water from the hills to the Yamuna. We are still dealing with the consequences of this development that happened during the Congress era today," the MP said.

The MP, who is himself a former Congressman, said that underground tunnels are the only solution to the city's flooding problems.

"The only way to fix this now is to construct underground tunnels, similar to those built for the Metro, along the paths of the old drains to channel the water through those original routes. What we are doing right now is essentially a 'Band-Aid' solution. It offers some relief, but if we block the water in one place, it finds a way out elsewhere. The government is working on this, and we are arranging the necessary funds."