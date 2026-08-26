'Something Broke Inside Me': Gurugram Woman Expresses Helplessness Over Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rain

A Gurugram resident of 17 years said she was feeling helpless after just a few hours of rain left the city's infrastructure exposed. On Monday (Aug 24), major parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging as 70-75 mm of rain paralysed movement around Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur, the Sirhaul border, and Subhash Chowk among other areas, with commuters stranded for hours on the stretch.

In a social media post, the woman named Neha Pandey said something broke inside her for the first time as she stepped out to pick her child from school.

"After 17 years of calling Gurgaon home, today broke something inside me. For the first time, I felt an overwhelming sense of grief and sheer helplessness just stepping out of my door to pick my kid up from school," wrote Pandey.

Pandey highlighted that a few hours of rain shouldn't have submerged 'Millennium City', but the experience turned into a chaotic nightmare for her.

"A few hours of rain shouldn't reduce a "millennium city" into a stranded, chaotic nightmare. The city didn't fail us, the system, the administration.

"The city didn't fail us, the system, the administration. For nearly two decades we have paid our taxes, built our lives, and hoped for better, only to be met with the same negligence year after year from the concerned team," said Pandey.

"We are not just commuters stuck in traffic; we are parents with our kids, we are children with our elderly parents, we are spouses, we are siblings, we are human beings."

The Gurugram resident said she could not stay quiet any more and urged the authorities to listen to her problems. Pandey also tagged the official accounts of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the urban planning agency of Haryana.

"We cannot stay quiet anymore while our dignity is washed away with every downpour. It is time they hear us, loud and clear," she said.

Check The Viral Post:

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'Collective Failure'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that this has been the story of Gurugram for the last decade and the situation was unlikely to change in the future.

"Our administration is there to rule and not to serve, non-functioning and unaccountable but big in ego," said one user while another added: "That's a collective failure on top leadership. Not just the local MLA or Babu. The fact that this will keep on repeating and people with their short-term memory will forget all this in a few days."

A third commented: "Sarkari babus don't have expertise, capability and intention to solve civic infra. They get their salaries on time even in a pandemic like COVID. They are only concerned about 5th, 6th, and 7th pay commissions. Privatisation of municipal authorities is the only solution in this country."

A fourth said: "People still keep voting for the same people again and again. Doing the same thing and expecting different outcome is sheer idiocy."