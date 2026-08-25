Video: Gurugram Road Caves In Day After Rain, Waterlogging

A service road at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk caved in following Monday's heavy rain, adding to the city's growing list of infrastructure troubles during the monsoon season.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's (GMDA) main sewer line runs beneath the affected stretch of the service road. The cave-in is believed to be linked to this underground infrastructure, which sits directly under the road surface.

Traffic police were alerted, and GMDA was informed so that repair work could begin.

To manage the situation and prevent accidents, traffic police diverted vehicles away from the affected stretch using temporary barricades.

The road cave-in comes as Gurugram's administration has once again been forced to take action after heavy rain overwhelmed the city's infrastructure. Offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home, and schools have been told to shift to online classes.

Though it rained for only about an hour, residents of the city, known for its high-end flats, big malls and offices, have pointed out that the same pattern repeats itself whenever it rains for a slightly longer stretch.

Video: School Buses Stranded On Flooded Gurugram Roads, Students Trapped

An official advisory stated, "In view of the heavy rainfall in the district Gurugram on 24.08.2026, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and Govt. & private schools/institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home from 25.08.2026, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies."

Visuals of motorists leaving their vehicles behind after getting stuck on flooded roads spread widely on social media. Another footage that went viral on social media showed a line of yellow school buses stuck on a submerged road, with water levels deep enough to nearly cover the bus tyres, leaving the children trapped inside.