After 100 Audition Rejections, Archana Puran Singh's Elder Son Is Buying His First House With YouTube Earnings

Aaryamann Sethi is ready to take a major step towards becoming financially independent. The actor and content creator, who is the elder son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently revealed that he is looking to buy his first home using the money he has earned through his work.

In his latest video, he took viewers along as he visited a property with Archana, Parmeet, and his fiancee, actor Yogita Bihani.

"Guys, today is a very big day. I am going to see a house that I'm going to buy with my own money. Actually, it is your money. I am actually going to buy a house. And my mother is so happy today because I am fulfilling her dream. I am going to invest in my first apartment, and hopefully, I will buy this one," he told his viewers.

The family explored a three-and-a-half BHK sea-facing apartment.

The property was already furnished, which was another plus for Aaryamann. Talking about the apartment, he said, "This house will come like this, including everything, which is amazing. It rarely happens that I see a house and say that it has been built well."

Aaryamann's excitement also comes from knowing how far he has come in a relatively short period. Before finding an audience on YouTube, he was trying to establish himself as an actor. He has previously revealed that he gave around 100 auditions but did not get the opportunities he was hoping for.

His personal life has also changed in the past year. Aaryamann moved out of his parents' home and began living with Yogita. Their current residence is close to Archana and Parmeet's house and was gifted to the couple by his parents.

Now, he is hoping to make a property purchase on his own. While taking viewers around the apartment, Aaryamann looked ahead and joked about what could come next. "If we get more brand deals, then more money, and another house," he said.

He then opened up about why the moment meant so much to him. "It is a very special moment for me. You can't imagine where I was one and a half years ago. For me to even consider that I will buy a house of my own without taking money from anyone else is crazy. Apna ghar, apna investment, is a big deal," he said.

Aaryamann started his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs, after his mother began documenting her life through vlogs in 2024. His channel has since grown steadily, with 342K subscribers at present.