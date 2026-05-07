15-Foot Crater On Road As Gurugram's Sohna Expressway Collapses Again

A major portion of the Sohna Road Expressway in Gurugram collapsed near Subhash Chowk, leaving behind a crater estimated at 10 to 15 feet in depth. Visuals from the site show sewage water flowing freely beneath the damaged road surface, pointing to what experts say could be a serious failure in underground infrastructure planning and construction oversight.

This is not an isolated incident. The Sohna Road Expressway has witnessed repeated cave-ins over the years, each followed by temporary repairs that have done little to address the root cause. Civic agencies have faced mounting criticism for failing to deliver a permanent fix despite being alerted to structural vulnerabilities on multiple occasions.

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📍Gurugram | #Watch: Sohna Road Expressway caves in again near Subhash Chowk, leaving a 15-foot-deep crater; Sewage water seen flowing beneath the road as fresh questions emerge over construction quality and repeated cave-ins pic.twitter.com/FFLmvIFE3C — NDTV (@ndtv) May 7, 2026

Repair teams reached the site shortly after the collapse was reported, but residents and commuters remain frustrated. Many have pointed out that the same stretch has been patched up before, only for the problem to resurface within months.

The repeated failures have brought the credibility of the agencies responsible for maintaining the expressway under sharp scrutiny. Questions are now being asked about whether the original construction met required standards and whether the sewage network running beneath the road was ever properly accounted for during the building process.

Officials are yet to issue a formal statement on what caused the latest collapse or provide a timeline for permanent repairs.



(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)