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15-Foot Crater On Road As Gurugram's Sohna Expressway Collapses Again

The Sohna Road Expressway in Gurugram collapsed near Subhash Chowk for what residents say is far from the first time, forming a deep crater beneath which sewage water was found flowing.

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15-Foot Crater On Road As Gurugram's Sohna Expressway Collapses Again
Repair teams arrived quickly, but residents and commuters remain frustrated.

A major portion of the Sohna Road Expressway in Gurugram collapsed near Subhash Chowk, leaving behind a crater estimated at 10 to 15 feet in depth. Visuals from the site show sewage water flowing freely beneath the damaged road surface, pointing to what experts say could be a serious failure in underground infrastructure planning and construction oversight.

This is not an isolated incident. The Sohna Road Expressway has witnessed repeated cave-ins over the years, each followed by temporary repairs that have done little to address the root cause. Civic agencies have faced mounting criticism for failing to deliver a permanent fix despite being alerted to structural vulnerabilities on multiple occasions.

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Repair teams reached the site shortly after the collapse was reported, but residents and commuters remain frustrated. Many have pointed out that the same stretch has been patched up before, only for the problem to resurface within months.

The repeated failures have brought the credibility of the agencies responsible for maintaining the expressway under sharp scrutiny. Questions are now being asked about whether the original construction met required standards and whether the sewage network running beneath the road was ever properly accounted for during the building process.

Officials are yet to issue a formal statement on what caused the latest collapse or provide a timeline for permanent repairs.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)

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