Gurugram Man Poisons Wife, 4 Children, Then Tries To Kill Self

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and four children in Gurugram before attempting to take his own life, officials said on Sunday, adding that the accused is currently undergoing treatment at a civil hospital.

The incident took place in Wazirpur village of Gurugram. The victims include a 35-year-old woman and four children aged 14, 12, 10 and 8.

According to officials, after committing the crime, the accused attempted suicide by slitting his wrist. He was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Police identified the accused as Nazim, a native of Moradabad, who had been running a salon in Gurugram.

"Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests that, distressed by domestic strife, the accused committed the crime. He carried out this entire crime sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.," Naveen, ACP, Gurugram Police, told reporters.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, although officials suspect poisoning as a possible factor.

Residents of the area said the family had been living as tenants in the house for the past several months. According to neighbours, Nazim had been staying in the locality for around eight to nine months.

"Nazim used to live here for the past 8-9 months. He killed his wife and four children and then slit his wrist. It is still not clear whether he gave them poison or something else. He used to run a salon," a neighbour told reporters.

Another resident expressed shock over the incident, saying, "No one knew if there were some domestic issues between the wife and the husband. It's just shocking."

Police said a detailed investigation is underway, and post-mortem examinations of the bodies are being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Officials added that further details are awaited as the probe continues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)