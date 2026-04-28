Delivery Agent, 24, Found Dead In Trunk, Killed By Wife's Lover, Friend

Two men allegedly killed a 24-year-old delivery agent in Gurugram and hid his body inside an iron trunk after a dispute linked to an illicit relationship.

The murder took place in the city's Sector-54 area and is believed to have been committed three to four days before the body was recovered.

Police later arrested the two accused, Sonu Kumar (19) and Mohammad Miraj (20), both natives of Bihar, in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.

Illicit Relationship Led To Dispute

During interrogation, Sonu told the police that he was involved in an illicit relationship with the victim's wife, Sunita. Police said the victim, Aman, came to know about the relationship, leading to a dispute between the two.

"Sonu was afraid that Aman might take revenge. So he hatched a plan and murdered him on April 25 at around 6:30 am when he was alone in the Banjara market area," the police said.

According to the police, Sonu and Mohammad Miraj planned the murder together. During questioning, the accused revealed that one of them held Aman's legs while the other strangled him, PTI reported.

After killing him, the accused locked the body inside an iron trunk and fled, the police said.

Aman, originally from Saharsa district in Bihar, was living in Gurugram with his wife. He worked as a delivery agent, while Sunita worked as a house help. Police said she had left early for work on the day of the incident.

When the body was recovered, police found injuries on the victim's neck and burn marks on his face.

Brother Informed By Phone Call

On Sunday evening, Aman's brother received a call from Sunita, who told him that one of Aman's friends had murdered him. The brother reached the spot and informed the police.

In his written complaint, the victim's brother stated that Sunita told him Sonu had killed Aman and locked the body in a box. When the elder brother reached the location, he found the body inside the trunk.

Based on the complaint, police initially registered a case against unknown persons. During the investigation, Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Miraj were identified and arrested.

Police said the victim and the accused were living together. After Aman came to know about the relationship between his wife and Sonu, a dispute had taken place three to four days before the murder.

The two accused are currently being questioned. Police said Aman's wife is also being questioned on suspicion and will be arrested if her involvement in the case is established.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)