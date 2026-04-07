Gurugram Man Killed By Help Who Worked At His Farmhouse For 20 Years

A 36-year-old man was found dead at his farmhouse on the Sohna-Ballabhgarh Road in Gurugram, following an alleged attack by a domestic worker who had served his family for two decades.

The victim, identified as Rahul of Ghata village, had sustained multiple wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigations revealed that the accused, 65-year-old Khemchand from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, had worked at the farmhouse for around 20 years.

Although a dispute 18 months ago led him to leave the job, he had returned to work about two months ago. It is reported that the victim had been involved in occasional altercations with him since his return.

"During preliminary questioning by the police, he revealed that the Rahul used to assault him frequently. On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, he used a sickle lying nearby to inflict multiple wounds on the victim's neck. After ensuring the victim was dead, he fled the scene," Gurugram police spokesperson said.

On the night of 5 April 2026, Khemchand allegedly attacked Rahul with a sharp weapon, striking him repeatedly in the neck and slitting his throat. Following the incident, the accused fled to Delhi.

Sohna Crime Branch moved to arrest the accused in Delhi on 7 April 2026. The weapon used in the killing was recovered by officers from the crime scene.

When the family arrived on Monday night, they found Rahul's body in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law at Sohna Police Station, Gurugram, and a further investigation is underway.

With inputs from Sahil Manchanda