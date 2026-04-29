Gurugram Couple Earning Rs 36 Lakh Go DINK Way. Here's Why

A Gurugram-based couple with a combined annual income of Rs 36 lakh has sparked debate about urban affordability after saying they refuse to have a child, and follow a lifestyle which is famous as double income and no kids (DINK). As mentioned in a viral post, the main reason behind their decision is affordability. They said that they can't afford a decent one-bedroom set in the city, so how will they care for a baby?

The remarks also reflect a growing sentiment among young professionals who often say that high salaries no longer guarantee housing, savings or family security.

The post, which resonated with many, was shared by a content creator named Harsh Gupta, who primarily speaks on real estate investments.

Sharing his thoughts on the issue, Gupta, in the caption, wrote that this is not an income problem. This has more to do with a "structurally broken real estate market."

Also read | Startup Founder Says Rs 40 Crore Needed To Retire In India, Internet Calls It "Mind-Boggling"

See the post here:

"My cousin in Gurugram isn't having kids. He's 35, earns 2L/month, his wife earns 1L/month. On paper, they're doing well," text on the image read. "But his reason is simple: 'I can't even afford a decent 1BHK in Gurugram. How do I find more space for a child when I can't even afford enough space for myself and how do I budget an extra Rs 30-40K a month for private schooling?'"

"And then we act surprised when fertility rates decline in urban cities."

Also read | Entrepreneur Shares Reason For Calling Bengaluru "Loneliest" City: "No Inspiration For Idling"

Social Media Reaction

For India's urban professionals, Rs 36 LPA once meant security. But the viral post suggests that now in Gurugram, it means choosing between a one-bedroom set and having a child, and many are picking neither. In the comment section of the post, users shared their opinions. As one user wrote: "Even after reaching the heights of corporate success, I cannot afford to buy in Gurgaon, then exactly who is able to do this?"

"Salute them for thinking about the child's future and trying to secure it before birthing them... sadly we see many birthing kids even without giving a single thought about the child's future aspects," another user wrote.

"Ask a person about it. Even in a rented jhuggi, all they do is multiply and call it God's grace. It's not about money or affordability, its about the numbers now," a third user added.