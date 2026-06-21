"What Have You Done?" Road Rage Shocker In Gurugram, 2 Students Arrested

Two college students have been arrested after a minor argument escalated to road rage in Gurugram. They allegedly assaulted a man and vandalised his car for not giving way, in an incident that occurred between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk.

The accused have been identified as Parth and Paras, both 22 years old and BBA students.

The accused, who were driving a Scorpio SUV, reportedly had a dispute with the man, following which they allegedly stopped the MG Winsor car and smashed the windowpanes. The driver alleged he was beaten with sticks and left bloodied.

In a video that he filmed from inside his car, the man is seen screaming at the accused before turning to bystanders for help. "Why are you doing this? What have you done? Mera muh tod diya (They smashed my face). Stop these goons," he is heard saying.

In another video, he recounted the attack by the two students. "My car's windowpanes were smashed, and I was beaten with sticks. They indulged in road rage. I am left bloodied," he said.

The police acted swiftly after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The two accused, both residents of Sector 48, were arrested within hours, and their Scorpio SUV was seized. They are being questioned, and further legal action is underway.