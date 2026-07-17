28-Year-Old Shot Dead By Friend In Gurugram: Cops

A man allegedly shot his 28-year-old friend using his father's licensed revolver in Sector 65, took him to a hospital and fled after the victim was declared dead, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Lucky, a resident of Behrampur village.

Lucky called his friend Akash, who hailed from Delhi's Badarpur area, out at around 8 pm on Wednesday. Both were travelling in a car, which had the licensed revolver belonging to Lucky's father, police said.

During the outing, a shot was fired allegedly from the weapon, and a bullet struck Akash in the head, they said.

While Lucky rushed his friend to a private hospital in Sector 57, on hearing doctors declare Akash dead, Lucky left the body behind and fled.

After receiving information, Sector 65 police and a Crime Branch team arrived at the hospital and sent the body for a post-mortem examination, they added.

An FIR for murder has been registered at the Sector 65 police station, according to officials.

"A murder case has been registered. We are also investigating how the revolver was brought into the car at the time of the incident and whether the shot was fired intentionally or went off during an altercation. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and the post-mortem report is awaited," SHO Rambir said.

Akash's family has claimed that the victim harboured ill will towards no one, and details of what transpired between the two will only come to light after the accused is arrested.

He worked for a fuel delivery company located near the Maidawas village, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)