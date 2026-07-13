Chhattisgarh Engineer Kills Girlfriend In Gurugram, Jumps In Front Of A Train

A software engineer from Chhattisgarh allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and then died by suicide by jumping in front of a train on Saturday. The woman's body was found at the man's rented accommodation in a pool of blood, while the man's body, severed into half from waist, was found at a railway track.

The two 25-year-olds have been identified as one Shreshth Malik, a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, and his girlfriend, Ishara Ayubi, from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. Both worked for the same private company in Gurugram.

The case came to light after Ishara Ayubi's family's calls to her went unanswered. Upon inquiring at her workplace, they learned that she had not reported for duty. The family then approached the police and registered a missing person's complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police traced Ayubi's mobile phone to Malik's PG accommodation in Sector-55 of Gurugram. The police broke open the lock and found Ayubi's blood-soaked body on the floor. Ayubi was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon with multiple stab wounds found on her neck.

The investigation revealed that the room had been rented by a man named Shreshth Malik.

Around the same time, the investigators received information from the railway police regarding a man who died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. The body was recovered from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Further investigation into the case helped the police connect the dots and establish the relationship between the two deaths.

Ayubi had moved into the PG with Malik three days before the incident.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector-56 said the investigation is underway. "The nature of the relationship between the two individuals and the reasons behind the incident will only be revealed once the investigation is complete."

"The police are also examining their mobile phones, call details, chats and other technical evidence. An FIR for murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," he added.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team has collected various samples from the crime scenes and is probing the case from all angles.

(With inputs from Ankur Kapoor)