Haryana Man Chokes Girlfriend To Death, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A case of murder followed by suicide has come to light in Sirsa, where a man strangled his girlfriend to death and hanged himself. Police found the bodies of Simran, an orchestra performer, and her boyfriend Sunil in a rented room on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on the night of February 10 in a rented house near Fauji Chowk, where Simran lived with two friends. Sunil, a resident of Jind, had travelled to Sirsa to meet her. To give the couple privacy, Simran's roommates moved to another room for the night. According to sources, the two had been involved in a heated argument the previous evening.

The next morning, when Simran's friends knocked on her door and received no response, they alerted the police, who broke into the room to find the couple dead. Investigators believe Simran was strangled to death, after which Sunil committed suicide by hanging himself using her dupatta.

While the exact motive for the murder remains unclear, police are focusing on the couple's final argument. Investigators have seized two mobile phones belonging to Simran and are scanning her call logs and messages to piece together the timeline of events.

Gurvinder Singh, who manages the orchestra group Simran worked for, confirmed that Sunil arrived to see her around midnight. "The incident happened sometime after his arrival, but we don't know what triggered it," he said.

Police officials are currently waiting for the post-mortem report before making an official statement.