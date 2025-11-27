Delhi Man Kills Live-In Partner, Puts Her Body In Car, Goes Home To Sleep

A heated argument over drinking ended in murder in Delhi. A 44-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner, Virendra Singh, during a late-night fight at their home in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla.

The accused, 35, put the victim's body in his car, tried to drive away to dispose of it, but failed and simply went back inside to fall asleep.

The incident came to light the next morning when a neighbour, who believed the couple were married, noticed a woman's body inside a parked Swift car, and called the police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim's body in the back seat of the vehicle. The woman had visible injuries and scratches on her face.

According to the police, the victim and Virendra, a resident of Najafgarh, had been living together for two years. Virendra, who is married with children, had recently bought a three-storey house in Chhawla in August, using money from the sale of the victim's previous house in Palam.

An additional Rs 21 lakh from that sale remained with Virendra, which frequently became a source of conflict between the couple.

During police interrogation, Virendra confessed to the crime. He said the altercation began when the woman attempted to stop him from drinking alcohol. In a fit of rage, he throttled her with his elbow and killed her.

After the murder, Virendra called two friends, a man and a woman, who helped him carry the victim's body down to the car.

The two friends left shortly after. Virendra then attempted to drive away to dispose of the body, but his heavy intoxication prevented him from getting far. He only managed to drive about 100 metres before giving up. He returned home, left the body in the car, went back upstairs, resumed drinking, and eventually fell asleep.

When the police arrived at the residence, Virendra was still asleep and was immediately arrested. The police are now searching for the two friends who allegedly helped him move the body.