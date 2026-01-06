18-Year-Old Killed In Delhi Stabbing, Another Injured: Police

An 18-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a stabbing incident in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arman (18), a resident of Welcome, while the injured person, Altaf Ali (18), is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received late on Monday, police said.

A team was immediately rushed to the spot where the two youths were found lying injured with stab wounds, they said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but Arman was declared brought dead.

Altaf's condition is currently stated to be stable, police said.

A senior police officer said that the initial inquiry suggests that a stabbing took place following a dispute, though the exact sequence of events leading to the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Statements of witnesses present in the area are being recorded to establish the circumstances under which the crime occurred, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Welcome police station under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

The crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene, where they conducted a detailed inspection and collected crucial evidence, including blood samples and other material clues, they added.

According to police, multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the crime, officials said.

Police said that efforts are also being made to ascertain whether the accused and the victims knew each other, and whether any previous enmity existed between them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)