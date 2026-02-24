Delhi Police Cracks Down On Viral Instagram Bike Stunt, 3 Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested three motorcycle riders for performing dangerous stunts. The videos of the stunt, which have gone viral on Instagram, show four men riding on three motorcycles on a busy road - one of them pillion. The pillion rider stands on one of the moving motorcycles and waves his hand in the air - an act considered dangerous and illegal. The headlights of two of the motorcycles are not properly lit, with at least two of them having stickers that appear to be initials of names.

Watch the video:

#Watch | Delhi Police Crackdown on Viral Biker Stunt Videos; Three Riders Arrested, Motorcycles Seized pic.twitter.com/W4431MDHbm — NDTV (@ndtv) February 24, 2026

After videos of bikers started gaining traction, Delhi Police took swift action and apprehended three accused riders. There is no update about the fourth person involved in the bike stunt.

The motorcycles used in the stunt activities have also been seized.

Police officials said that they received complaint through Instagram about reckless and hazardous activities on motorcycles. The riders have been booked with rash or negligent driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sangh (BNS), along with relevant section that deals with causing hurt or grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The three arrested bikers have been identified as 22-year-old Tushar Punia, Tanishk Mavi and Pushpendra (both 20). All three are residents of Khajuri Khas in Northeast Delhi.