Bengaluru Man Invites Girlfriend For Dinner, Then Stabs Her To Death

A man allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend to death in Bengaluru after inviting her for dinner, where an argument over marriage escalated into violence.

The victim, identified as Anjali, was attacked around 9:30 pm on Sunday.

According to police, Anjali and the accused, Rajeev, had been in a relationship for the past three to four years after meeting at their workplace. However, Anjali's family had opposed their marriage due to Rajeev's background.

Police said Rajeev had repeatedly tried to convince Anjali and her family to agree to the marriage. In recent days, Anjali had reportedly begun avoiding him after yielding to pressure from her parents.

On Sunday evening, Rajeev allegedly asked Anjali to join him for dinner and again brought up the subject of marriage, leading to an argument between them. The woman reportedly walked away, but he followed her and allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a knife he had carried with him.

Locals rushed Anjali to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries during treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested Rajeev within minutes.

Anjali's body has been shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.

