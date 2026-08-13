Woman Run Over After Falling From Bike On Pothole-Ridden Road Near Bengaluru

A 32-year-old woman was killed after she fell from a bike and was run over by a vehicle on a pothole-ridden road near Bengaluru.

The victim, identified as Medha from Kerala, was travelling pillion with her friend when the accident occurred in Hebbagodi on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the two-wheeler lost control after a car ahead braked while trying to avoid a pothole.

Medha, who worked at a provident fund office in Bengaluru, was thrown onto the road, following which a goods vehicle behind them ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Speaking on the death, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said a pothole does not mean that the "entire infrastructure is poor".

"I am saddened by it (the death), and my sympathies are with the family. There could definitely have been a pothole. But a pothole does not mean that the entire infrastructure is poor or that we have not spent money. We have spent a lot of money, and every year we provide the necessary justification," he told reporters.

Following the accident, locals blamed the poor condition of the roads and potholes in the area for the accident.

They also staged a road blockade and protested, demanding immediate repairs to the roads.

They said the roads around Electronic City and Ananthnagar are riddled with potholes and have become dangerous for motorists.

"Every now and then they dig up the road here and don't repair it," a resident told NDTV.