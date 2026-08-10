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Police Officer's Daughter Killed After Truck Hits SUV In Andhra Pradesh

According to officials, the car carrying Asifa and four of her friends was travelling from Vijayawada towards Suryalanka when it was hit by a lorry.

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Police Officer's Daughter Killed After Truck Hits SUV In Andhra Pradesh
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.
  • A 24-year-old woman named Sheikh Asifa died in a road accident in Guntur district
  • Asifa was the daughter of Vijayawada Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shireen Begum
  • The car carrying Asifa and four friends was hit by a lorry while traveling to Suryalanka
ఈ రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంపై తాజా సమాచారం ఏమిటి?
Guntur (AP):

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a road accident near the Etukuru Bypass in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Sheikh Asifa, was the daughter of Vijayawada Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shireen Begum.

Officials said Asifa was travelling with four friends in a Mahindra XUV500 from Vijayawada towards Suryalanka when the SUV was hit by a lorry.

Asifa succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, while the other occupants were admitted to hospital. 

The incident has left the family devasted. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Director General of Police Harish Gupta and several senior officials expressed grief over Asifa's death.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to DCP Shireen Begum and her family. 

"It is heartbreaking that Asifa, who was full of life, died in a tragic road accident at the young age of 24," he said. 

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