Police Officer's Daughter Killed After Truck Hits SUV In Andhra Pradesh

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a road accident near the Etukuru Bypass in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Sheikh Asifa, was the daughter of Vijayawada Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shireen Begum.

Officials said Asifa was travelling with four friends in a Mahindra XUV500 from Vijayawada towards Suryalanka when the SUV was hit by a lorry.

Asifa succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, while the other occupants were admitted to hospital.

The incident has left the family devasted. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Director General of Police Harish Gupta and several senior officials expressed grief over Asifa's death.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to DCP Shireen Begum and her family.

"It is heartbreaking that Asifa, who was full of life, died in a tragic road accident at the young age of 24," he said.