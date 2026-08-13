IPS Trainee Who Once Felt 'Very Bad' Paying A Rs 500 Bribe Now Faces Rs 1 Crore Corruption Charge

If you've ever watched interviews of newly selected civil servants or spoken to UPSC aspirants, you've probably noticed a recurring theme, many enter public service with a desire to fight corruption and improve governance. That is why allegations of corruption against an officer can be especially disappointing for ordinary citizens, who often see civil servants as custodians of integrity and public trust. A similar sense of disillusionment now surrounds IAS officer Rahul Bansal. A video from his Civil Services preparation days has resurfaced on social media after he was accused of accepting a Rs 1 crore bribe during his first field posting.

The Chhattisgarh cadre officer faces serious corruption allegations, though the claims have yet to be proven. However, it is an old mock interview video that is now drawing widespread attention online.

In the clip, recorded before he joined the civil services, Bansal speaks about corruption, governance and the need for reforms in public administration. He also recounts a personal experience that, at the time, reflected his strong opposition to bribery.

Watch the video here:

According to Bansal, his brother, then a student at IIT Kanpur, urgently needed a birth certificate to apply for a visa before travelling to the United States to present a research paper. To obtain the document quickly, a panchayat official allegedly demanded Rs 500.

"I felt very bad paying the bribe of Rs 500," Bansal told the mock interview panel.

He went on to argue that corruption and inefficiency existed within the system, but said it would be unfair to judge all officials by the actions of a few. He also spoke about the importance of police reforms and better public service delivery.

Years later, those remarks have acquired a different context. The interview clip has gone viral, with social media users highlighting the contrast between Bansal's criticism of a Rs 500 bribe and the allegations that he accepted Rs 1 crore while serving as an officer.

The resurfaced video has reignited discussions about ethics, accountability and the gap that can sometimes emerge between the ideals expressed by civil services aspirants and the realities of public office.

As investigations continue, the viral clip has added another layer to an already damaging controversy, turning Bansal's own words into a focal point of public scrutiny.