UP Woman Claims IPS Officer's Father Gave Instructions For Firing At Her Home

A woman has accused the father of a trainee IPS officer of allegedly orchestrating firing at her house in an attempt to take possession of a disputed piece of land in the Maholi area here, police said on Sunday.

According to Shobhana Shukla, she purchased a plot of land on the Adhauri Bypass in 2018 for around Rs 1.5 crore and has been living with her family in a house constructed on a part of that land. She claimed the remaining portion of the land is also under her possession.

Shukla alleged that Vipin Bajpai, the father of the trainee IPS officer, is also claiming ownership of the land through a sale deed registered by his father in 2022. The dispute over this property has persisted since then.

She further claimed that a decision by the Maholi tehsil authorities about two months ago favoured her ownership claims. However, she alleged that individuals on the opposing side have continued efforts to take possession of the land.

On Sunday, around 24-25 people arrived at her house in a vehicle and, after abusing her, allegedly opened fire, Shukla claimed.

In a video that was circulated among the media, Shukla alleged that Vipin Bajpai had orchestrated the entire firing incident. She claimed that the group had been sent to intimidate her and facilitate an attempt to take possession of the disputed land.

Maholi Circle Officer Nagendra Choubey said police reached the spot after receiving information about the firing and recovered empty cartridges from the scene. Several suspects were detained for questioning.

"The woman has submitted a written complaint. A case will be registered. Police recovered empty cartridges from the spot. All allegations, including firing, are being investigated," Choubey said.

He noted that this matter pertains to a land dispute between two parties and that cases regarding the property have already been filed in court.

"A thorough investigation into all aspects is being conducted by the Maholi police station in-charge. Further action will be taken based on the investigation," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)