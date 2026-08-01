Man Pulled From Ocean After Falling Off California Cliff, Rescue Caught On Camera

A dramatic rescue operation in California saved a critically injured man after he fell from a cliff into the ocean. Fire officials later shared video showing rescue teams working together to pull him out of the water and take him to safety, reported People.

On Thursday, July 30, the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) released footage of the rescue, which happened shortly after 7:50 pm on Tuesday, July 28, at Pappy's Point in Sunset Cliffs, a popular scenic viewing area in San Diego.

According to SDFD, the man had been climbing the face of the cliff and reportedly fell, striking the rocks below. An off-duty US Coast Guard member entered the water and kept the man afloat until lifeguard crews and a rescue boat arrived to help.

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The rescue video showed SDFD crews using a cable-haul system to remove the injured man from the water. A Stokes basket, commonly used in rescue operations, was lowered with an SDFD member using a pulley system connected to the back of a fire truck.

In the water, several lifeguards surrounded the injured man as he lay on a floating stretcher with his arms above his head. Once the Stokes basket reached the water, the crews carefully transferred him into it.

The footage also showed dozens of people watching from the cliffs above while a lifeguard jet ski and rescue boat secured the area below.

SDFD also shared photos from the operation, including images of the Stokes basket being lowered toward the injured man, lifeguards keeping him afloat in the water, and firefighters successfully pulling him up to the roadway above.

The fire department said the man was then quickly transferred to medics and transported with traumatic injuries. It added that the rescue operation was completed after dark.

Fire officials also said this was not the only rescue at Sunset Cliffs during the week. They said another teen was critically injured in the same area two days earlier, on Sunday, July 26.

SDFD reminded the public that jumping off Sunset Cliffs is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. The department urged people to avoid these areas to prevent injuries or worse, adding that it is not worth the risk.